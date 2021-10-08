Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.90.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

