Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

