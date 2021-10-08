Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NOC stock opened at $382.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $383.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

