Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 29 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,355,000 after buying an additional 379,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $432.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

