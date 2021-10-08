Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of SBNY opened at $292.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $299.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.