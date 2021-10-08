Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $766.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average is $779.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.