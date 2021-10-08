Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

