Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 117 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 100,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $201.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.