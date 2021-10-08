Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.