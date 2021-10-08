Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $631.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.62 and its 200 day moving average is $533.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.