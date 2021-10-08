Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $257.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $198.06 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.21.

