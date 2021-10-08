Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.