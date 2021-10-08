NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) PT Raised to $2.20 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.90 to $2.20 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

