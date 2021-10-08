Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $1,935,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. 40,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.