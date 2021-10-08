Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. 55,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

