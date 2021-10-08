Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Sells $7,544,328.35 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $165.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.37. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

