Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

