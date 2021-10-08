NULS Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $51.59 million and approximately $62.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

