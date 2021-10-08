Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE:NTR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

