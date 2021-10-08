Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

NTR opened at C$87.16 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$49.88 and a 1 year high of C$87.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.74 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.9099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

