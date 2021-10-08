NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $58.62. 8,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,263. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,913.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.