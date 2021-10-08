Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NCA stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading on Thursday. 40,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.