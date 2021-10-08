Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after buying an additional 585,196 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.