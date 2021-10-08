Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $16.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
