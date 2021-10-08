Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 395,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 168,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

