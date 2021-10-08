Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 395,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.