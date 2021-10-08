Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Up 5.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.89 and last traded at $123.40. Approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVCF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

