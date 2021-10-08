Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nuvve during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.