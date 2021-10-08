Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.11. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 36,760 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
