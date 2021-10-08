Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.11. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 36,760 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

