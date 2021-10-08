Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 10406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Specifically, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $52,928,793. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

