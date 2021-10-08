Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

