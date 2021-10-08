Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 8.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. 10,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 997,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.