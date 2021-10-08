Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 8.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. 10,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 997,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

