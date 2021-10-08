Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.69% from the company’s previous close.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

OCUL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $755.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

