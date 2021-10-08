Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

OMER stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

