OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMACA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

