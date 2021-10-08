OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 28,458 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 321,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOSO opened at $9.93 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

