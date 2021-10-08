OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Shares of CLRM opened at $9.75 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

