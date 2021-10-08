OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $6,700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

