ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of ON traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 4,552,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,020. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

