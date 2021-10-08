Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.76.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

