Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

