OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

