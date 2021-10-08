Oppenheimer Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $225.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of AYI opened at $199.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

