Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

