Organto Foods’ (OGO) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Organto Foods has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.
Organto Foods Company Profile
