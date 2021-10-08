Organto Foods’ (OGO) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Organto Foods has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

