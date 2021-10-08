ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 247,531 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last three months. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

