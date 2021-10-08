ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,010. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

