Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.99 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

