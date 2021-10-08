Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 7,831.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 243,951 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

