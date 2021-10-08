OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

