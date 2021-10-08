Overbrook Management Corp Buys 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $3,306.23. 140,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

