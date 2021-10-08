Overbrook Management Corp Buys 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $3,306.23. 140,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
