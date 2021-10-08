Overbrook Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $520,000.

VTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

